Politics Over Reservation In Promotion To Gain Momentum

Lucknow: The fight over the contentious political issue over reservation in promotion has once again gained momentum after the Narendra Modi government has announced to expedite the pending Bill in the Parliament.

While the Sarvajan Hitya Sankrashan Samiti opposing the Bill announced to submit memorandum to the Union ministers and MP besides observing June 17 as the black day and holding a massive rally in New Delhi during the Monsoon session, but on the other hand Arakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has warned the BJP government that they would not wait further till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to get the reservation benefit in the jobs.

Sarvajan Hitya Sankrashan Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey on Friday said that during a meeting of the Samiti, it has been decided to observe June 17 as a black day and to hold a massive rally in New Delhi during the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

On June 17,1995, the central government gave sop to the communities reservation in promotion by amending the Constitution.

" We will hand over memorandum to the BJP ministers and MPs and even aware the opposition leaders about the negativity of the black law," Dubey said.

He further said that this draconian law will affect around 18 lakh government employees and officials of UP besides 6 lakh government teachers.

Meanwhile Arakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convenor Awadhesh Verma said that the dalits have suffered a lot in the past over five years after the previous government went for demoting the dalit government employees.

" We will not accept any promise by the BJP now and the reserved community wants that the Bill related to the reservation in promotion should be passed by the parliament immediately. We will not wait for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," Verma said. UNI