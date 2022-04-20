Politicisation, criminalisation offshoots of Mamata rule: BJP

New Delhi: In a series of tweets, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh said, "Three phases of elections have witnessed 100 times more violence than four other states that went to polls put together."

Along with West Bengal, Assembly polls were also held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. While polling has ended in all the four states, five phases of polling are still left in West Bengal.

"If not for ordinary voters, neutral election commission, vigilant central security forces this election would be like another Panchayat election where more than 20 thousand TMC workers got elected unopposed, only 34 per cent polling happened," he said.

In another tweet, Santhosh claimed that more than 2000 workers of West Bengal BJP who dared to contest and win had to shelter in neighbouring states for months together. "Even this election more than a dozen BJP workers have been killed, 14 West Bengal BJP candidates have been attacked," Santhosh said.

He further said that more than 1,000 violent incidents took place on three election days in Bengal, in more than 100 booths central forces had to ensure level playing field amidst non cooperation from local police and administration.

"None of this will be told to you by Derek O' Brien, Yashwant Sinha or Jaya Bachchan who are in a hurry to Save Democracy and will not tell the nation who is harming it. Voters in every village and mohalla want peaceful and fearless elections. They are fighting tooth and nail for it," he added.





—PTI