Political Row Over Yogi Govt And Lokayukta

Lucknow: The recent Bungalow dispute between the Uttar Pradesh Ombudsman and the BJP Government has created a fresh political row in the state questioning the government 's attitude.

The circumstances and even the apprehension of the Lokayukta officials pointed that government is either trying to use `pressure' tactics on the Ombudsman or is not facilitating his office to carry out investigation on corruption charges, in which even minister and senior officials of this government are under scanner. Sources said that despite of the State Ombudsman enjoyed all the protocols as enjoyed by the chief justice of Allahabad High Court, but still the Estate Department cancelled his allotment order of Type-VI bungalow in Gautampalli just as the Government wanted to pressurise the anti-graft agency.

The Lokayukta is reportedly making an enquiry into the matter related to Estate Department, along with probe against senior officials and even ministers in Yogi Adityanath's government, the agency which cancelled his allotment order.

Though the High Court had already cancelled the Estate Department's orders and even passed strictures against it, but the Ombudsman office laid it's apprehension of using pressure tactics by the government.

``We can't rule out the possibility of any pressure tactics behind the bungalow allotment cancellation order, but we would like to make it clear that we are not working under any pressure and will also not bow to it in the future", asserted Pawan Kumar Upadhya, secretary at Lokayukta Office here. Mr Upadhay made these claims during joint press conference with Chief Investigating Officer Rakesh Kumar here on Monday. Mr Upadhya, however, refused to reveal anything further saying the law did not permits them to reveal the investigation or any other details. Interestingly further disclosure of government apathy towards the Lokayukta office also pointed that Yogi's government is trying to make Ombudsman office a `defunct' organisation.

``Several of our demands regarding staff crunch or absence of other basic facilities are now pending with the government for a long which is creating hinderance in probe as well as early disposal of matters", confirmed Upadhaya.

At present, the Lokayukta office has just three investigating officers so we demanded to increase it to at least half a dozen but their demand goes unheard.

Similarly they demanded posting of one police of IG rank officer, one DIG rank, 3 of SP rank, 10 of deputy SP rank, and 25 constables (all to be sent on deputation) along with their clerical staff but the government so far did nothing in this regard. Even at present, the three Investigating Officers posted in the Lokayukta office had no clerical or any other staff or even vehicles and other facilities so that they could visit any place and dispose of the investigation. He said that seeing sensitive matters were monitored by Lokayukta office so they also asked to provide personal security guard to the senior officials but that demands has been also not been fulfilled so far.

Interestingly in a letter send to Government, the Lokayukta office reportedly made it clear that the behaviour of the Government towards their demands had adversely affected their working and they had to undergo with Mental trauma so they believed that the government will now look into demands and get it fulfilled so that State Ombudsman office could work effectively.

Earlier Pawan Kumar Upadhaya informed that how a Lucknow division bench of the Allahabad High Court has quashed an order of the government ordering change in the official accommodation of the Lokayukta and passed the verdict observing critical views on the functioning of the state government officials.

The court also made observation against the government for ignoring the suggestions of the state advocate general in the matter and even asked the state chief secretary to apprise the highest functionary of the state about the way the officials and departments are functioning. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Arora and Ranjan Roy on December 21 last.

"Is it because of the sensitive nature of the duties performed by the Lokayukta? Is it an attempt to belittle and humiliate the incumbent of the august Office? Does it behave the State Government to treat the Lokayukta in such a casual and irresponsible manner? We leave these questions to be pondered over by the highest functionaries of the State and to decide for themselves," the bench remarked.

The court also made critical remarks on the bureaucracy by commenting ," In fact the record reveals that a note was put up for the approval of the Principal Secretary in this matter, who, it appears, did not even bother to apprise himself of the statutory provisions governing the conditions of service of the Office of Lokayukta.

Treating it as a routine matter, as if, the Lokayukta was any other government servant, he put his signatures thereon without any query whatsoever. We do not appreciate such a casual attitude on the part of such a high functionary of the State".

The judges opined that ,"such matters touching on the rights of the Lokayukta should not be left to subordinate officers such as the Estate Officer, who, we have no doubt in our mind, had absolutely no clue about the legal position regarding the Office of the Lokayukta nor did he bother to seek any legal opinion before taking the impugned action as none has been placed before us". UNI