Political parties warn of polarised polls with entry of AIMIM in Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM makes tall claims as they plan to contest assembly polls in state for the first time

Kolkata: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), a party headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, is all set to enter Bengal politics.

The party, headed by the four-time Member of Parliament, is planning to contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state in a big way. Not ready to just register their token presence, party leaders say they have set up a list to put up candidates in 230 seats of the total 294 in the assembly.

Last week, 20-odd AIMIM workers, including unit leader Anwar Pasha, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress, in presence of ministers, Bratya Basu and Malay Ghatak. But the party leaders dismissed the move as a cheap stunt as the defected members were removed from the party on corruption charges.

Syed Zameerul Hasan, convener, AIMIM, West Bengal, said, "We had thrown out a few of our workers on corruption issues. The TMC claimed them as defects but in reality it is not so."

In fact he went on to add: "Another tranche of our expelled workers are set to join the TMC. These guys have been housed in a secret location in Digha and will be paraded at a forthcoming Abhishek Banerjee rally in Midnapore."

Confirming the news of their long list of candidates, the MIM convener said the party will have a one-to-one fight in Bengal. "We are ready with our list of probable candidates in 230 seats. Even our booth workers are ready. Muslim youth is with MIM."

Asim Waqar, the national spokesperson of the AIMIM and the leader in-charge of West Bengal, was quick to react to the defections. He said, "This is no jolt to us. We have many more efficient workers with us. Why do you call it a setback? Did these workers hold any post in our party?"

About their preparations for the assembly election in Bengal, Waqar said that the party president, Owaisi will hold talks with the stakeholders after the municipal elections in Hyderabad get over. "We will contest in Bengal and with full force. Things will take more concrete shape once the elections in Hyderabad get over," said Waqar.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without naming Owaisi, had asked the Muslims in the state to be wary of the "minority extremists" from Hyderabad. "Don't trust leaders who come from outside and try to pose as your sympathiser. Those who are visiting from Hyderabad with moneybags and claiming to be sympathisers of Muslims are the biggest allies of the BJP," she was quoted by the PTI as saying at a public meeting in Sagardighi recently.

If the TMC is perturbed by the growing influence of the MIM in Bengal, so are the Left parties, who enjoyed support of the minorities before the TMC came to power.

CPM leader and MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya said, "If the RSS is the face of militant Hundutva then AIMIM is the face of militant minorities. If we consider the divisive politics of majorities as dangerous, then we should also consider the divisive politics of the minorities equally risky. It is my personal belief that AIMIM is just a plaything in the hands of the BJP. Bihar assembly election results have proved that the party cut into Muslim votes and has helped the saffron party win more seats there."

The MLA further added, "There have been reports that the leaders of the two parties (BJP, AIMIM) had several secret meetings. In Bengal too, BJP has been trying to divide the minority votes and the AIMIM has been instrumental in that as well. As a result, people from minority communities will have to identify who their friends are."

Reacting to the CPM leader's comments Zameerul Hasan, said the Muslims in state have been deprived of all the benefits for 70 years. "We have been termed TMC's B team and also BJP's B team. In actuality, TMC is the B team of the BJP. The Mamata-led state government did nothing for the Muslims. She only plays to the gallery. At the state prisons, out of 100 inmates, 90 are Muslims. At government hospitals, around 70% of patients are Muslims. But in government jobs or in banks, you will hardly find any Muslims working."

The Hyderabad party managed to secure five key constituencies in Bihar's Seemanchal region, namely Amour, Bahadurganj, Baisi, Jokihat and Kochdhaman, which have high concentration of Muslims.

In Bengal, 2011 Census figures show Muslims comprise of around 27% of the state's population.

Hasan differs with the Census figures. "According to our internal survey, there are 40% Muslims. The Census figures are not reflective of the actual numbers as it excluded many communities. We have been doing our groundwork for past six years. We got voter ID cards made for around 27-28 lakh Muslims, who were excluded from the Census."

It now remains to be seen who manages to win how much share of the minorities' pie in Bengal.