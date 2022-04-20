Political Parties Like Congress Supporting PFI Unfortunate: Rizvi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi blaming Congress and other opposition political parties for supporting the anti-national Popular Front Of India(PFI), which was responsible for the large scale violence in the state by destroying government and private properties.

Alleging that the PFI has link with international terrorist outfit ISIS, he said that it is evident that these anti-national forces are misusing the Madrasas particularly in the Indo-Nepal border for their nefarious activities.

In a written statement here on Thursday, Rizvi said it is unfortunate that such criminal background outfits are being supported by political parties including Congress. "I had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi way back when I found the presence of these anti-national forces in the madrasas on the Indo-Nepal border during my visit to some waqfs there. After my letter to the PM, I had received threatening letters from these organisations and even the clerics on the pressure from these organisation issued fatwa against me," he said.

He further said intelligence agencies know everything about the presence of the anti-national forces in the madrasas and they are tracking their movement. "I had also said that if such activities are not stopped then in next 15 years 50 per cent of the Muslims in the country would have ISIS mentality ," he said.

The Shia Waqf Board chairman appealed to all the Muslims not to support any anti-national outfit and join the country's development and brotherhood for their uplift. Meanwhile, UP government has recommended to the Centre to ban PFI, which was found involved in major violence in the state particularly in Lucknow over the protest on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). UP police had already arrested more than 40 PFI activists and sympathizers so far. UNI