Political Parties Gear Up For UP Bypolls

Lucknow: With the issuance of notification for the October 21 bypolls to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pardesh on Monday, the poll process has been set in motion.

This is, probably the first time, when the major parties in the state will be contesting without forming any alliance among themselves, especially the Bahujan Samaj Party, which is contesting bypolls after a very long gap in the political history of the state.

While it will be a challenge for the ruling BJP to retain all the 9 out 11 assembly seats which are going to bypolls, it will not be anything less than a question of survival for others, including the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, which had one Assembly seat each in their kitty out of the 11 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on October 24. However, the polling date for Tundla Assembly seat of Firozabad is yet to be announced though political parties have put up their candidates for this seat. Meanwhile, polling is underway in the Hamipur Assembly seat in the state today. Assembly constituencies that will vote on October 21 include Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. Barring Rampur, where SP managed to win, and Jalalpur, bagged by BSP, the rest were with BJP.

Till now, the Samajwadi Party has announced three candidates, including Kiran Bharti from Balha, Maharaj Singh Dhangar from Tundla and Chaudhary Indrasen from Gangoh seat. The BSP has announced 11-- Zuber Khan Masood from Rampur, Abhay Kumar from Iglas, Ramesh Chandra from Balha, Sunil Kumar Chittaur from Tundla, Arun Dwivedi from Lucknow Cantt, Devi Prasad Tiwari from Govind Nagar (Kanpur), Rajnarayan from Manikpur, Ranjeet Singh Patel from Pratapgarh, Akhilesh Kumar Ambedkar from Zaidpur, Chaya Verma from Jalalpur and Abdul Qayyum Ansari from Ghosi.

The ruling BJP is yet to announce the candidates for bypolls and the list is expected during the Navratras which commences from October 29. However, the BJP has geared up its cadre in these Assembly seats and even appointed in-charge well before all other parties. Meanwhile, the Congress has announced six names--, Umesh Kumar Diwakar, Sneh Lata, Karishma Thakur, Sunil Mishra and Rajmangal Yadav-- as its candidates from Iglas, Tundla, both reserved for scheduled castes, Govindnagar, Jalalpur and Ghosia seats respectively. It has also announced Dalpreet Singh as the candidate from Lucknow cantonment seat. UNI