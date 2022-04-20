Political Parties Gear Up For Celebrating Ambedkar Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Lucknow: Political parties in Uttar Pradesh are gearing up to celebrate the 126th birth anniversary of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar in the state tomorrow. The ruling BJP would mark the day as 'Samrasta Diwas' with the main programme being the nation wide address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But on the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which claims to follow the ideology of Dr Ambedkar, will also hold a big programne at the Dr Ambedkar Samajik aur Parivartan Sthal in the state capital tomorrow morning where party president Mayawati will address the party supporters which will be also broadcast in other parts of the state. Samajwadi Party and Congress along with other smaller parties will too celebrate the occasion, but on a smaller scale. UP Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend a function at Ambedkar Maha Sabha in the state capital tomorrow morning. However, BJP's programme would be the biggest among the political parties this Ambedkar birth anniversary with a political aim to woo the Dalits. UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, giving information about the programs, said that the Samrasta Diwas would be celebrated in all the 1400 divisions of the party in the state. "The day will start with prabhat pheris and then a sangosthi and Samrasta Bhoj . The main programee would be held between 1300 to 1430 when the party workers will hear the speech of Mr Modi on Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary, " he said in a statement here today. The party has asked all the 1,400 divisions to install big screens or TV to hear the PM's address. Mr Pathak said that the workers of the BJYM will hold workshop to spread awareness among the people on how to download the BHIM app. Besides these programs, the party workers will hold cleanliness drive in Dalit 'Basti' and have lunch with them, he said. "During the programme, the BJP workers and leaders will preach on the move of PM over the Panch Tirth ideology of Dr Ambedkar which shows the path of equality and development in the society,"he further said. UNI