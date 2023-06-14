Political harassment, vendetta by Modi govt: Cong on TN minister Senthil Balaji's arrest

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate; the Congress said the detention was "political harassment and vendetta" by the Modi government.

Balaji was the first minister in the M K Stalin cabinet to be detained by a federal agency; he was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Although the 48-year-old minister was admitted to a city government hospital after complaining of unease, official sources indicated that Balaji was detained following a protracted session of questioning.—Inputs from Agencies