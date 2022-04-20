Political Future Of Mayawati, Akhilesh Threatened In UP

Lucknow: The Debacle in Uttar Pradesh elections has threatened the future political career of two major regional parties - Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. The defeat has dashed BSP chief Mayawati's hopes of another term in the Rajya Sabha, when her present one gets over in April next year. Similarly, for SP President Akhilesh Yadav on the other hand, going to Rajya Sabha is the best option as currently, he is just a member of the Legislative Council. But for that, he will have to wait till April next year. Akhilesh would not be able to become the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly as he is a member of the Upper House and has to appoint someone likely on March 16, when the first meeting of the new legislature party meets under his leadership. SP has won 47 seats in the elections and thus, has become the second largest party after BJP, which got a landslide victory by winning 312 seats alone and its partners won 13 other seats. Mayawati had shifted to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 after losing the state to Samajwadi Party. As a Chief Minister, she had been a member of the state Legislative Council. But, following her party's defeat, she had resigned from the Council and entered the Rajya Sabha. It was an easy task then, since BSP had 87 MLAs, well above the electoral college provision for Rajya Sabha polls. This time, with just 19 MLAs, the situation is different. Even getting into the UP Legislative Council is near impossible, with her current strength in the Vidhan Sabha. SP National President Akhilesh Yadav also faces a similar predicament. He is reduced to just 47 out of 403 seats in the state, where he ruled for five years. Yes, his party has majority in the Upper House, with 67 out of 100, but that hardly makes any impact when BJP has more than two-third majority in the Vidhan Sabha. SP sources said the best way out for Akhilesh is to resign from Legislative Council and move to Rajya Sabha, a move more suitable for a leader of national stature. For that, he will have to wait till April 2018, when 10 RS seats fall vacant. But next year, Akhilesh will have to decide which way to go, as tenure of his Council seat too expires in May, 2018. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's RS seat may fall vacant in the near future as he shifts to Goa as Chief Minister. But given BJP's brute majority in UP, it will clinch it. Election to the Rajya Sabha should not be a challenge for Akhilesh, sources said, despite the challenge posed to his leadership by Uncle Shivpal Yadav. The post of Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Sabha is most likely to go to either Shivpal or Azam Khan, both having won, despite the saffron wave. While Akhilesh would be more keen on Azam getting the lead role, party patriarch Mulayam Singh is likely to put his weight behind Shivpal. The party can also decide against putting up Azam, because it would only fuel the existing perception of minority appeasement. Possibilities of Akhilesh replacing old guard Ahmad Hassan as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council are remote. The post does not have the gravitas for accommodating a former chief minister and party national President. Party leaders also hoped that it would be interesting to watch whether the post of national president comes back to Mulayam Singh. As a close Mulayam loyalist remembers, Akhilesh himself had earlier said he wished to hold on to the post for just three months, till the polls were over. Now that the polls are over and the party has suffered its worst defeat, will Akhilesh resign and make way for his father? Mulayam loyalists have already started raising the demand. "The Chief Minister should take the responsibility for the defeat. It's high time Mulayam Singh took back the control of the party," Party MLC Madhukar Jaitley told UNI here today. He even floated an idea in the social media to revamp the party. "The Samajwadi Party Needs New Agenda & Way Forward !! Suggestions are invited from all across the World to improve its overall performance in Future!! Please send your suggestions through inbox and wall, in case you require email address, it would be provided but kindly send impartial suggestions for improvement of Samajwadi Party!!!," was the social media advertisement issued by Mr Jaitley. But now, all will depend on Mulayam Singh Yadav as he has already given his support to Akhilesh by saying that the defeat of SP in the elections was a collective one and not a single person is responsible. UNI