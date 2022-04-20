Political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade: Bangladesh PM

New Delhi: Political boundaries in the region should not become physical barriers for trade, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday at an online event to inaugurate a bridge built over the Feni river that flows between Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

She said the bridge will also help Bangladesh''s trade with Nepal and Bhutan besides expanding economic activities in the region.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bridge will further strengthen connectivity between the two countries and boost economic activities.

The bridge ''Maitri Setu'' has been built over the Feni river.

The bridge has been constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs 133 crore.

The 1.9 km bridge connects Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. With the inauguration of the bridge, the distance between Sabroom in Tripura and Chittagong port of Bangladesh stands at around 80 km.

With the opening of the Feni bridge, Agartala will become the closest city in India to an international sea port, Modi said.

"Undoubtedly, this is a historic moment. We are creating a new era of connectivity in South Asia," Hasina said in her remarks.

She said the region has huge potential to expand trade.

"Political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade. It (the bridge) will also help Bangladesh''s trade with Nepal and Bhutan," she added.