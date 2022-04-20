Policy Promoting Sustainable Tourism In Uttarakhand Is The Need Of The Hour: CII

Taking forward the agenda of promoting Sustainable & Responsible tourism in the State, CII Uttarakhand State Council through its Panel on Tourism & Hospitality organized a virtual session on “Sustainable Tourism: New Opportunities for Himalayan States “, today.While moderating the Session, Ms Anjali Bharthari, Specialist, Sustainable Tourism & Heritage Site Management stressed on the need for eco-tourism policy in the State which can support conservation and opens door for sustainable tourism projects with ample livelihood opportunities in the hills.Mr Jit Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Chandigarh Chapter of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) shared that proper land use mapping is essential which follows the principles of optimum use of land and focus on sustainable tourism.Mr Harmit Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Exsul Travels, expressed that it is important to involve local communities and tourists should be encouraged to experience flavours of the local surroundings. This he said will go a long way in creating sustainable tourism and development of the residing locals.Mr Chirag Mahajan, Senior Manager Communications, Waste Warriors focused on working towards responsible tourism wherein tourists generate negligible waste and whatever is generated needs to be carried back for proper disposal, especially from the hills. This will reduce tourist’s carbon footprint.Dr Pankaj Bijalwan, PhD – Ecotourism & Co Founder, Treks 'n Rapids shared that Sustainable Tourism can be achieved by Protecting natural resources, providing authentic tourist experiences conserving heritage and culture and Creating socio-economic benefits for local communities. He further shared that tremendous investment opportunities exist in the area of Aroma tourism, Horti tourism & Wellness tourism.The session well attended by around 40 participants from the tourism & hospitality industry.