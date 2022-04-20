Policeman killed after blast at Bangladesh Eid prayers

Dhaka: At least one policeman was killed and five people injured on Thursday after a small bomb exploded near a mass Eid prayer congregation in Bangladesh, police said. Police and local media said the explosion occurred at a school outside the prayer ground in the northern Kishoreganj district where at least 200,000 people were gathered. There were also exchanges of gunfire at the scene. "One police constable is dead and at least five others were injured," Mahbub, a police officer in the Kishoreganj control room, told AFP. IS warns of more attacks in Bangladesh The Islamic State terror group on Wednesday issued a new chilling video warning the Bangladesh government of more attacks in the country and across the world until Shariah law is established globally, saying last week�s gruesome attack on a cafe here was just �a glimpse". The video message believed to be issued from Raqqa, the stronghold of the terror group in strife�torn Syria in Bangla language was first found in an IS-affiliate website and then released on YouTube.