    Menu
    States & UTs

    Policeman, civilian injured in Srinagar militant attack

    April20/ 2022


    Srinagar: A policeman and a civilian were injured on Sunday when militants attacked a police team deployed at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

    Police said militants fired at a 'naka' party in Sazgaripora area of the old Srinagar city, leading to injuries to Constable Farooq Ahmed and a civilian.

    "They have been shifted to hospital, where attending doctors described their condition as stable," police said.

    Security forces have cordoned off the area for conducting searches.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in