Policeman arrested for torturing Hindu man in Pakistan

Islamabad:�A police constable in Pakistan who tortured a Hindu man for selling edibles before Iftar, was arrested following a social media campaign calling for justice for the old man. According to the police, Ali Hassan, the policeman, posted in Ghotki district was arrested on the charges of torturing and injuring Gokal Das, an octogenarian, on Friday, Dawn online reported. Vinod Kumar, Gokal Das's grandson, registered an FIR against the policeman for assaulting the elderly man, a senior police official said. As the pictures of Das with torture marks went viral on social media, Inspector General Sindh A.D. Khawaja ordered that justice must be served to the Hindu man. Rights activists including Sudhar Sabha president Amarnath Randhawa demanded an exemplary punishment for the policeman.