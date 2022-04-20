Police Urges Increase In Reward Money For Arrest Of Notorious Criminal Ashraf In UP

Prayagraj: To facilitate speedy arrest of wanted criminal Ashraf, who has been absconding since long, police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has recommended a increase in reward amount to 2.50 lakh rupees from the existing Rs 50,000.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satyarth Aniruddh Pankaj on Wednesday said there are several cases registered against Ashraf but he is still at large. The miscreant was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head but a recommendation has now been sent to the senior officials to increase that amount to 2.50 lakh rupees.

Mr Pankaj said that to prevent Dhoomanganj-like crimes, police and administrative teams will now work in tandem.

Notably, six murders, including a triple murder case, had rocked the state in the Dhoomanganj police station area of Prayagraj on Sunday. In view of the grave situation, the administration on Monday had first transferred and then suspended Senior Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma for failing to prevent crimes. To control crimes in the region, the Lucknow STF's SSP was deployed in Prayagraj.

Numerous criminal cases are registered against miscreant Ashraf alias Khalid, brother of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Atiq Ahmed, including the case of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal's murder at the Dhoomanganj police station. Ashraf is absconding since the past two years. UNI