Police to investigate rape, illegal confinement allegations against Gujarat Minister

Kheda: Gujarat's Kheda police will inquire into allegations of rape and illegal confinement of a woman against state's Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA from Mahmedavad Arjunsinh Chauhan.

Kheda District Superintendent of Police Divy Mishra told IANS, "We have received an application from a person living in Haldarvas village of the Mehmedabad taluka. Police will first conduct preliminary inquiry into allegations of rape and illegal confinement of applicant's wife. If allegations are found true, criminal procedure will be followed." On Wednesday, a former Sarpanch of Haldarvas village submitted an application to the DSP.

Wishing anonymity, the former sarpanch alleged "sitting rural development minister Arjunsinh Chauhan had illegally confined his wife and raped her."

The former sarpanch alleged, "My wife came into contact with Arjunsinh, when the latter was BJP's district committee president in 2015. He had nominated my wife as Taluka Panchayat candidate and she got elected. Between 2016 and 2021, she was called by Arjusinh at various places in the name of meetings and raped. The then district president was even forcing her to sleep with other influential people."

"My wife told me how she was exploited during corona pandemic. Arjunsinh illegally confined her at his place and exploited her. When I asked my wife to file a criminal complaint against Chauhan, she refused, reasoning he is a powerful person and could harm our family."

Two months ago, his wife left home and is living in another village, the former sarpanch claimed.

When IANS tried to get minister Arjunsinh's version on the issue, he was not reachable. —IANS