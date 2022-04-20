Police team attacked in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): A police team was attacked in Kannauj district of uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon when they tried to stop a family from offering ''namaaz'' collectively.
The chowki in-charge and two other police personnel were injured in the attack. They have been admitted to the district hospital.
The attackers also damaged the motorcycle of a LIU personnel.
Additional forces were called in and four persons have been taken into custody.
The entire area is now being monitored by drone cameras.
