Police summons cricketer Amit Mishra in sexual assault case

Bengaluru: Team India cricketer Amit Mishra was today summoned by Bengaluru police for questioning after he was booked for alleged sexual assault of a woman in his hotel room here last month, police said. "We have shot off a notice, summoning India cricketer Amit Mishra for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the city last month," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, Sandeep Patil told PTI here. On a complaint from the woman, Mishra had been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 328 (causing hurt with intent to commit an offence), he said. Police have asked Mishra to appear before them in a week's time, Patil said adding strict action would be taken if he failed to comply with the summons. Mishra is part of the Indian squad for the first two Tests against South Africa. The woman had lodged a complaint in Ashok Nagar police station last month, alleging that the cricketer had sexually assaulted her when she went to see him in his hotel room. "The woman in her complaint had alleged that she was sexually assaulted after she had visited the cricketer's room," the DCP said. Amit was in the city last month for training when he had met the woman, Patil said.