Lucknow: Samajwadi Party delegation staged marching protest over increased crime rate in the state on Sep 14. They were marching towards Raj Bhavan to meet CM Yogi Adityanath. While marching towards the Raj Bhavan, the delegation was stopped by the police officials. —ANI
Police stops SP leaders while marching towards Raj Bhavan to protest against UP govt
April20/ 2022
