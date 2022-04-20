Police station sealed in Himachal after cop tests positive coronavirus count now 67

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police sealed a police station in Kangra district after a head constable there tested positive for coronavirus, among the seven new cases reported from the state on Tuesday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases has now increased to 67 in the state. So far, three people have died.

One of the new cases is a 30-year-old resident doctor of Tanda's Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC).

Kangra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) told PTI that the doctor had treated coronavirus patients and was already under isolation. Now, he has been admitted to the hospital for the treatment.

A police spokesperson said the premise of the Panchrukhi police was sealed and the entire staff quarantined. It will now function from the Palampur police station building.

He said the people the infected head constable came in contact with are being traced.

Officials said five fresh cases, including those of a doctor and the cop, were reported from Kangra and two from Hamirpur.

Two of them had returned from Jalandhar and Pathankot in Punjab recently.

They tested positive for the infection at the Tanda hospital.

Two men, aged 30 and 50, from Hamirpur's Bajrol area also tested positive.

Both are asymptomatic and had returned from Delhi in the same taxi on May 1, an official said.

Thirty-nine people in the state have so far recovered from the infection.

Himachal Pradesh now has 25 active COVID-19 cases -- 10 in Kangra, six in Chamba, four in Hamirpur, two in Bilaspur and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla. PTI