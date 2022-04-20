Police Station In Charge, 3 Journalists Arrested On Graft Charges In Noida

Noida: A police outpost in charge and three journalists were arrested by police on charges of taking 8 lakh rupees as bribe in the Noida area of Gautambuddh Nagar district, official sources said on Wednesday.

Senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna said he had received information that Noida Sector-20 police station in charge Manoj Pant, journalists Udit Goyal, Raman Thakur and Sushil Pandit were forcefully extorting money from a call center. On the basis of these reports, the four of them were caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh and were later arrested on Tuesday night.

The action came in the wake of several managers of the call center earlier complaining about some people forcefully extorting money from them. Mr Vaibhav said that the additional in charge Jayveer Singh of the police station in Sector 20 has been suspended and a case under several provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the four accused. A country-made pistol (tamancha), Rs 8 lakh and a vehicle was recovered from their possession. Numerous cases in various police stations had earlier been registered against Raman Thakur, police said. UNI