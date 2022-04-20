Police shootout with ATM robbers in Brazil leaves 11 dead

Sao Paulo: Officials in Brazil say at least 11 people are dead after a shootout between police and a group of robbers who were caught trying blow up an automatic teller machine. PTI File Photo for representation. Officials in Brazil say at least 11 people are dead after a shootout between police and a group of robbers who were caught trying blow up an automatic teller machine. Police say the incident occurred today morning in the eastern state of Bahia as 15 would-be robbers were setting up explosives next to an ATM. According to police, the shootout wounded all 15 robbers, who were rushed to a nearby hospital, where 11 of them died. Information on the other four was not immediately available. Police did not immediately say whether any officers were killed or wounded. Calls to officials Friday were not answered. AP