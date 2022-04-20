Police Set To File Chargesheet In Unnao Rape Case

Unnao: Weeks after a rape victim was burnt alive by five accused in the Bihar area of Unnao, police is set to file the chargesheet in the case after completing the investigation.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said a First Information report had been filed into the matter on December 5 which was being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The team has prepared the chargesheet after completing the probe. Once the court opens, the chargesheet will be filed.

The SP said adequate evidences had been received against all five accused who had been sent to jail following arrest.

The five accused in the case had set the rape victim ablaze by sprinkling kerosene on her while she was on her way to Rai Bareli in connection with the case on December 5.

The victim, who suffered 90 per cent burns, had first been taken to the local Sumerpur hospital following which she was admitted in Lucknow's Civil Hospital. Later, the victim was air-lifted to New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last. In her statement before her death, the victim had named Shivam Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, Harishankar Trivedi, Ramkishor Trivedi and Umesh Vajpayee as the accused who set her ablaze. On the directions of the government, police had formed an SIT and had investigated the five accused by taking them on 12-hour remand on December 18. UNI