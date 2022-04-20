Police Sends Notice To Azam Khan, Asks Him To Travel With Bodyguards

Rampur: Police has sent a notice to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan requesting him to stop moving around without the bodyguards allotted to him by the administration.

"MP Azam Khan is provided Y category security under which he gets one security guard at his house and two bodyguards are always there with him. It had come to our notice that recently he has started to move around without his bodyguards which could prove to be an issue in his security," Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said on Friday.

"Therefore, we have requested him to always move around with his bodyguards as it is a lapse on his part," he added. About the situation in Rampur district, which saw protests by SP workers and leaders against Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan being detained following the police raids at Jauhar University on Tuesday said everything was under control.

"We have deployed our forces in the strategic points. We are attempting to ensure there is no lapse in the security in the area, Section 144 is also in force in the area and therefore we are trying to ensure it is followed," Sharma said.

Abdullah was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly violating section 144 on Thursday.

Abdullah was protesting along with his supporters when the police took them into custody.

The district administration had imposed Section 144 in the district, which prohibits an assembly of more than five people.

Before the arrest, Abdullah spoke to reporters and said, "We are fighting for our rights. This is an injustice. People are being framed in false cases. There is no law and order in the state." (ANI)