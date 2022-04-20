Police Search For Weapons In Well In Dubey's Village

Kanpur: The Kanpur Police have launched a search operation following inputs that some arms belonging to gangster Vikas Dubey may have been hidden in a well near the gangster''s house in Bikru village.

The police brought in a submersible machine to pump out water to recover firearms and ammunition, if any.

The police, on Sunday, had recovered 15 live bombs, two kg explosives and six pistols from Dubey''s house.

On Tuesday, they made more such recoveries including several cartridges.

The police are also conducting house-to-house searches in Bikru village to see if some of his supporters may have hidden some arms. --IANS