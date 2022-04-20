Police Save Woman From Being Killed For 'Honour' In UP

Etah: Uttar Pradesh police saved a woman from being killed for 'honour' in the Sakit area of this district, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the girl Shaista, a resident of the Sakit area, is in love with Shanu, a resident of the same village and wants to marry him. However, the girl's family did not agree to the same and enraged over the love affair, they started limiting her movement. Both the girl and the boy are adults. As per sources, the girl somehow managed to escape on Sunday and made a complaint at the Sakit police station that she is being kept hostage and there is a threat to her life.

Later, the girl was handed over to her family members by the police reportedly due to political intervention and no action was taken against anyone.

The sources said that during midnight, one Munna Quraishi, Chanda and Firoze took the girl with an alleged intention of honour killing but the police received information about the same. Munna Quraishi had also snatched away the victim's phone during this time. The police then reached the spot and saved the girl from honour killing. The Inspector who was present throughout the operation said that this case pertains to honour killing. As of now, the victim is at the police station while the accused Munna Quraishi has been arrested. Other accused--Chanda, Firoze and their other aides--managed to escape and police are on the lookout for them. UNI