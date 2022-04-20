Police Rescues Nearly 400 Children Found Begging

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police has rescued 393 children including 117 girls found begging on the streets and public places in different districts and reunited them either with their families or admitted them in child rehabilitation centres.

The children were rescued by the state police's anti- human trafficking cell from streets, market places, railway stations and religious places during a fortnight long drive conducted in Dehradun, Nainital, Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar districts, officials said.

Out of a total of 393 children rescued, 288 were reunited with their families, a police department release said.

Their families were also warned of legal action if they were found guilty of pushing the children into begging again, it said. The rescued children whose families could not be traced or whose parents expressed their inability to raise them due to financial reasons were admitted in children's homes and those sick were hospitalised, it said.