Police rescue 3 visitors who were trapped in Gulmarg

Srinagar (The Hawk): The police on Thursday rescued three tourists who were stranded in the Afarwat heights of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort.

After learning about the stranded visitors on Wednesday evening, a rescue team hastened to the region, according to police sources.

According to the sources, Bharadwaj, Raju, and Ananya, three visitors who were saved, are all residents of Hyderabad.

"The travellers praised the cops for saving them in a timely manner. They admitted that they got disoriented after heading in the direction of the cable car (gondola)."

