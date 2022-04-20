Police Report Letting Off Mulayam In Phone Threat Case Quashed

Lucknow: In a fresh trouble for the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Lucknow on Monday quashed the police final report that had exonerated SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in a case related to an alleged threat to an IPS officer on phone in 2015.

CJM Anand Prakash Singh also got the case registered as a 'complaint case' and directed the complainant to present his statement before the court on February 12. The police had let the 79-year-old SP patriarch off in the case for threatening senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Amitabh Thakur on July 10, 2015. The CJM quashed the police report saying Thakur stood by his statements and has presented evidences in support of his allegations.

Thakur had registered the case against the former Chief Minister for threatening him on mobile phone and Mulayam Singh had also accepted that it was his voice in the telephonic conversation, "hence the police report is liable to be quashed", the court said.

Thakur, in protest application against the final report had said "there is no ambiguity about the contents of the phone call between him and Mulayam Singh and the words of the conversation make it clear that he was hugely dissatisfied with his works".

The officer had also alleged that the investigating officer's filing of the final report against Mulayam Singh was merely "because of his huge political and social clout". On October 9, 2018, Anil Kumar Yadav, investigating officer and circle officer of Bazarkhala, had sent the final police report to the CJM court endorsing the final report sent previously by sub-inspector Krishnanand Tiwari on October 12, 2015. --IANS