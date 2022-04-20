Police Recover Gold Worth Rs 38 Crore In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police recovered gold worth Rs 38 crore from a vehicle here on Friday, police said.

Four persons have been detained in this connection.

The Uttar Pradesh police said that ever since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force, patrolling had been intensified. The police while conducting routine checking on National Highway 58 stopped a vehicle.

During the inspection of the vehicle, the police found gold biscuits weighing 38 kg and worth Rs 38 crore and documents for 109 kg of gold.

The four persons who were transporting the gold were detained by the police.

According to the police, the detained persons said they are importers of gold and were transporting the gold to M/S Kundan melting at Haridwar.

"We have intimated the customs and the income tax departments. They will verify the documents. If the documents are found in order, the concerned departments would allow them to proceed, if not then they will act accordingly," said Ghaziabad SSP Upendra Agrawal. --IANS