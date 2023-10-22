Police Recover Fake Medicines Worth Rs 20 Lakhs; Two Arrested

Dehradun: Dehradun police have recovered fake medicines worth about Rs 20 lakhs during a raid operation carried out at three companies in Delhi.

According to the information by officials, about 1.5 lakh fake tablets and capsules have been found. These companies supplied fake medicine through factories in Haridwar.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh told ANI that a joint team of Raipur police station and the SOG of Dehradun had exposed a fake medicine factory in Haridwar. He said that the police have arrested two people, including the main accused, Sachin Sharma in this case.

Earlier, Uttarakhand police on Saturday arrested four persons accused of committing vandalism and firing shots in the middle of the road near Chandrabhaga bridge in Rishikesh.

Police had recovered one country-made pistol, three live cartridges, two hockey sticks, one stump, and a car used by the accused.

"Within 12 hours, four youths who committed hooliganism, assault, vandalism, and aerial firing near Chandrabhaga Bridge in Rishikesh were arrested by Dehradun police. 1 country-made pistol with 3 live cartridges, 2 hockey sticks, 1 stump and a car was recovered from them," posted Uttarakhand police on X. —ANI