Police Raids House Of Mukhtar Ansari's Aide In Lucknow

Lucknow: The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from there, a police official said.

"Once the action is over, we will share details about it," Additional DCP (East) Amit Kumar told reporters.

Police officials said that during the raid, a pistol and some cartridges were found in the house. Whether the pistol is licenced or not will be probed, they added.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that properties of criminals worth over Rs 262 crore have been seized under the Gangster Act. Properties of criminals worth Rs 66 crore have been seized alone in the past one week in different districts of the state, he added. —PTI