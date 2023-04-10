Police Raid Dehradun Resort, Arrest 5 For Immoral Activities

Dehradun: Police caught 14 girls and arrested five people in an immoral prostitution racket during a raid conducted at a resort here. The raid was conducted by Sahaspur police along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Sunday night at Sanjeevani resort located in the Horawala village area. Police reached the spot on receiving information and detained people. A case was registered against the accused people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Excise Act. Sahaspur Police stated that objectionable material was found in the investigation and the police were taking action by registering a case. Further details were awaited. —IANS