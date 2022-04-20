Police probing violent incidents in south London

London: Police in the UK have launched an investigation into a number of violent incidents involving knife attacks in south London and have also confirmed the death of at least one person.

One man has been stabbed to death and 10 others were injured during a number of violent incidents in south London, Xinhua news agency quoted the Metropolitan Police as saying on Saturday.

Officers were called five times in the Croydon area between 6.56 p.m. and 9.12 p.m. on Friday.

A 22-year-old was stabbed to death in an altercation, the Evening Standard newspaper reported.

The police said at this stage there was no known information to suggest all the incidents are linked, and they will be investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

"Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life," Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said.

"I urge anyone who has information that could assist the police as we work to investigate these incidents to speak to us as soon as you can via 101," Arrowsmith added.

Last month, London police said that although the first coronavirus lockdown was partly behind a fall in violence last year, the restrictions have had a negative effect on mental health among children and were potentially behind a rise in youngsters being killed in their own homes in domestic abuse cases.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

--IANS