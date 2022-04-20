Police presence to be doubled in Kabul: Official

Kabul: In the wake of a series of violent attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the government will double the number of police personnel in the capital city.

Saleh said a study showed that Kabul has a low number of police for a city with such a large population, reports TOLO News.

He also mentioned that Kabul mountain's security outposts will be handed over from the police to the army.

Saleh's announcement came hours after a security forces vehicle was hit by a magnetic IED blast in Kabul's Kolola Poshta area, police confirmed, adding that that there were no casualties.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

TOLOnews findings show that 23 people have been killed and 70 others have been wounded in security incidents in Kabul over the last 10 days.

Kabul has witnessed 15 security incidents in the past 10 days, including suicide attacks, car bomb attacks, magnetic IED blasts and targeted killings.

Four blasts occurred in Kabul on December 26.

Most of the magnetic IED blasts targeted security vehicles and were near police headquarters buildings in various areas of the city.

