Police Outpost In-Charge Among 3 Booked For Rape

Bareilly: Three people, including a police station In-charge at the Bahedi police station's Katai Mill police outpost, have been booked for rape on the directions of a court in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Wednesday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Piyush Siddhartha had given an order for registering a case against three people including an Inspector, in a case pertaining to committing rape inside a police outpost.

According to sources, an investigation into the matter has been started and a report registered into the matter, after getting a copy of the order of the court.

Sources said that that a woman residing in the area has alleged that a girl from the village had gone missing and the youth who was booked in this connection is the woman's nephew in relation. The woman has alleged that Katai Mill outpost In-charge Arun Kumar came with one Sarvjeet and Narendra Singh and started thrashing her husband on August 21, 2019. Upon resistance from the woman, they started engaging in obscene acts with her and while her husband was harassed in the outpost, she kept requesting them to free her husband but in vain.

The victim has alleged that the accused Sarvjeet raped her in the police outpost and three days after the incident, her husband was let off after getting signatures on a blank paper. Her husband's finger broke due to the thrashing while he also has deep wound marks on his body. After her requests for taking action into the matter from officials fell on deaf ears, she filed an application in the court. UNI