Police Officials In Hardoi Help Man Return To His Village

Hardoi: While there have been widespread reports of police highhandedness in enforcing lockdown, Lakhanpur district resident Sandeep Singh who is on an arduous trek from Lucknow to his village has a different story to tell.

Singh said that he was forced to undertake the journey left with no options in the city. On being spotted by officials in Hardoi on Thursday, he was provided with food and water. They also assured to help him get on some essential item vehicle to cut short the long walk. "We will request some essential vehicle carrier to drop him to his village. We will do whatever we can from our end," one of the officers told ANI.

On being asked, Singh said that he had walked a long road so far. "I live in Lakhanpur district and I have travelled on foot from Lucknow. The police have given me immense support. The police said that they would ask an essential item vehicle carrier to help me reach my district," he said.

The Centre has enforced a complete nationwide lockdown so that citizens refrain from coming in contact with persons/surfaces infected with COVID-19 which was first reported in Wuhan, China, and soon spread across the globe killing several thousands. The number of cases tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 724 in the country on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The lockdown has forced hundreds of migrant workers to take the long road home on foot as inter state transport has been stopped. —ANI



