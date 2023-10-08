Police officer kills 2 Israelis, 1 Egyptian at tourist site in Alexandria: Report

Cairo [Egypt]: A police officer opened fire on Israeli tourists in Egypt, claiming the lives of two Israelis and an Egyptian, Al Jazeera reported quoting the local media.

"An Egyptian police officer kills two Israeli tourists in the city of Alexandria," Al Jazeera English posted on X.

The suspect was reportedly detained.

Quoting an unidentified security official, Al Jazeera reported that another person was wounded in the attack, which took place at Pompey's Pillar site in Alexandria.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said it was looking into reports that a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying Israeli tourists in the port city of Alexandria, Al Jazeera English posted on X.

RT Arabic outlet reported that two Israelis were killed by an Egyptian policeman, while Walla news reported that it received word of one Israeli being killed and another wounded.

According to RT Arabic, a security source said that a policeman fired his weapon at the Israeli tourist group in the city's Amoud Al-Sawari area.cO

Further details are awaited.

—ANI