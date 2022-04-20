Police nab Kerala man whose 11-year-old daughter was found dead

Kochi (Kerala): Sanu Mohan, who was "absconding" after the death of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga, was arrested almost after a month on Sunday in Karnataka, police said.

His daughter's body was found in a mysterious condition in the Muttar river on 22 March.

He has been brought to Kochi on Monday early morning. His interrogation is underway.

As per the information sourced from the local police here, Sanu and Vaiga went missing in mysterious conditions on March 21.

Though Vaiga's body was recovered from the Muttar river on March 22, there was no clue to the whereabouts of Sanu.

The report of the Regional Chemical Laboratory, which came out on Saturday, found the presence of alcohol in the body of Vaiga.

—ANI