Police Nab Four For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested four people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Sahaspur in Dehradun district.

According to police, one of the accused befriended the victim and raped her along with his three other friends, following which the police took four of them into custody.

"The girl was initially afraid of coming forward and narrating her ordeal as she belongs to a poor family. It was much later that she filed a complaint in which she mentioned that the four boys had raped her, one of whom befriended her a few days back. We have arrested all four of them," Nivedita Kukreti, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, told ANI. Rape incidents against minors are on a rise in the state of Uttarakhand. In September, nine people were arrested for allegedly raping a Class X student. (ANI)