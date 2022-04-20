Police May Issue Red Corner Notice Against Main Accused

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police is mulling to issue a red corner notice against Amit Raut and his son Akshay, main accused in a kidney transplant racket which was busted at a charitable hospital near here recently.

A police team has also been dispatched to Mumbai after it emerged that Amit Raut might be hailing from Maharashtra, police said.

"In view of the possibility of the accused trying to flee the country, a red corner notice could be issued against the duo (Amit and Akshay)," Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi said.

The officer said the forces had been successful in gaining access to some of Raut's female associates whose information was being used to track him down. The DGP also announced that members of the police team who played a crucial role in unearthing the racket would get a cash reward of Rs 20,000 each.

The racket was busted at the Gangotri Charitable Hospital in Lal Tappad area of the district on September 11.

A middleman hailing from Mumbai named Javed has been arrested in connection with the case. He alleged that kidneys were illegally removed from donors and transplanted to affluent people from Gulf countries like Oman in return for hefty sums of money. The investigation into the case has been handed over to SP (rural) Sarita Dobhal.