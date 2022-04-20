Police Inspector Suspended For Taking Bribe In UP

Kanpur: A police inspector was suspended in Uttar Pradesh''s Kanpur Dehat district after being booked for allegedly taking a bribe from a brick kiln owner to release his seized trucks and an earthmover, police said on Sunday.

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said the action was taken against the inspector, Neeraj Yadav, after the allegations levelled against him were prima facie found true in a probe conducted by ASP Anoop Kumar.

The SP said Sanjay Kumar Gupta, the owner of the brick kiln, had in a written complaint on May 26 alleged that Yadav, the SHO of Derapur, had seized his trucks and an earthmover almost a week back, and took Rs 70,000 as bribe to release them. Gupta also alleged that Yadav used to extort Rs 10,000 from him every month. The complainant also presented pieces of evidence to support his claim, police said. PTI