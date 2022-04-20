Police Inspector Stoned To Death During Cow Slaughtering Protest In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A police inspector was killed in attack by mob protesting against cow slaughtering in Syana area here on Monday.

Police sources here said that some Hindu organisations were protesting against cow slaughtering after carcasses of bovine were found in an agriculture farm in Mahav village early on Monday morning. Agitated crowd chocked the Syana Bulandsharh National Highway near Chingravathi police outpost after loading carcasses in tractor-trolley. When police tried to pacify the situation and clear the traffic jam agitated crowd started hurling stones on police team. Following which matter escalated and mob vandalised and torched the police outpost. In an attempt to control the situation police opened fire in air but stone hurling increased in which Syana police outpost in-charge Subodh Kumar Singh was severely injured. Injured policeman was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot and further probe into the matter was on, police said. UNI