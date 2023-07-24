Police inspector commits suicide in UP

Unnao: A police inspector committed suicide at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, following a family dispute.

The body of Ashok Kumar Varma was discovered by a constable on patrol late on Sunday night, and he saw him hanging from a hook in the ceiling.

The policeman reported the incident to his senior officers.

After arriving on the scene, SP Siddhartha ordered an investigation into the purported suicide of the police officer.

The residence of the deceased inspector, who had returned from work at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, was also examined by a dog squad and forensics team.

His final phone call was made to his wife.

A family conflict, according to sources, prompted the cop to take the extreme step.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem.—Inputs from Agencies