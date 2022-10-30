Police in Kerala grab ganja from a school's security personnel room

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): In Kothamangalam, Ernakulam district, Kerala police on Sunday recovered marijuana from a security staff room at a school. The Kothamangalam police, acting on a tip-off, detained five people who had come to the school to purchase the illegal goods. The school's security personnel, who had kept the marijuana in their room for sale, are reportedly missing, according to the Kothamangalam police.

The police said that the individuals who were apprehended went to the school's security room to purchase the illegal substance.

In response to an increase in drug usage instances in the state, the state administration has launched a campaign against drug addiction. Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, launched the anti-drug initiative known as "Yodha." The officials, on the other hand, were taken aback when ganja was found in the school's guard room.

The school's principal said in a statement to IANS, "We had no idea that our security personnel would engage in such behaviour. Although the institution conducted a thorough background check on these individuals, no indications existed that such unethical activity was occurring there."

The Kerala police have increased their efforts to apprehend the security personnel who are eluding the school and their homes.

(Inputs from Agencies)