Police Hunt For Couple Who Cheated Investor

Greater Noida: The police are looking for a couple who have gone missing after making a man invest Rs 8.6 lakh in a business scheme which they said will fetch profits.

In a complaint given to the police, the victim has alleged that he was asked to invest a minimum sum of Rs 62,000 in an electric taxi business, Go Way. This, he was told, would double in a year.

"One of my relatives introduced me to the scheme. I met the couple who showed me a few electric cars and scooters. They said they plan to bring these on the road as taxis. I invested 8.6 lakh but didn't get anything in return," he said.

Police said that as soon as his cheque got encashed, the couple stopped taking his calls and switched off their mobile phones.

"A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against Anil Sen (40) and Meenu (35)," a police officer said.

The couple's office at GNS Plaza was found locked. Earlier, a similar complaint against the company was registered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. "We are trying to gather as much information as we can. We want to alert the general public not get lured by such schemes," said the officer.