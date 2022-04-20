    Menu
    Police head constable arrested for rape in UP's Bulandshahr

    April20/ 2022


    Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): An Uttar Pradesh police head constable was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, said SSP Bulandshahr.


    "A woman has filed a police complaint and accused a police head constable of rape. The woman alleged that her husband, co-wife and mother-in-law helped the police head constable," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr.


    Singh further said that a case has been registered and police have so far arrested the mother-in-law and the police head constable.


    Further investigation is underway. (ANI)


