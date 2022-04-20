Police Gun Down Saharanpur Criminal In Encounter

Saharanpur: Police today gunned down dreaded criminal Shamshad in an encounter under Biharigarh here. Shamshad was carrying a bounty of Rs 12,000. Police said that Shamshad, a native of Sherpur suffered bullet injury in an encounter with swat and police team. The deceased criminal had fled from the police custody with handcuffs on last Thursday from Gagalhedi area. However one of his accomplice managed to escape. Shamshad on Saturday last had threatened a local doctor Piyush Sanawar of Saharanpur demanding Rs 15 lakhs as ransom. The criminal is a history-sheeter and his criminal history includes 38 crimes mainly of loot, dacoity, murder and kidnapping. Meanwhile, in another encounter in Muzaffarnagar, police managed to nab 3 dacoits who were planning to loot a Punjab National Bank branch in Budhana area. During the encounter one criminal received bullet injuries. Police said the arrested criminals have been identified as Shoaib, Shadab and Zahid, all native of Muzaffarnagar and police recovered two motorcycles from them. UNI