Police Gun Down Criminal In Late Night Encounter In UP

Muzaffarnagar: An alleged criminal wanted in more than 13 cases across three states was gunned down in an encounter here, police said today. Furkan was killed near Boyvala village on the Meerut- Karnal Highway late last night, Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Dev told reporters, adding that he had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. Sub-Inspector Adersh Tyagi and constable Narender sustained injuries in the encounter that also left two of Furkans associates, Rahul and Nadeem, injured, the SSP said. Both of them were arrested. Furkan was wanted in more than 13 cases in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, SSP Dev said. PTI