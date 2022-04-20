Police Garner Evidence In 6-Year-Old's Murder, Rape

Haridwar: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said they had collected all the vital evidence in six-year-old girl's murder. She was first allegedly killed then raped by a security guard in Haridwar.

"We have collected all the vital evidence needed to establish the crime of Sonu (a security guard)," said Janmejay Khanduri, Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar. "The accused has been sent to 14 days judicial custody," Khanduri said. The police, however, ruled out narco test of the accused.

"In his confession, Sonu said he first killed and then raped the girl. We have picked up all the evidences. Some of them have already been sent to the forensic laboratory," said Khanduri.

The girl had gone missing on Friday from near her house in the Shyampur area, where she was playing with other children.

According to initial investigations, Sonu lured the girl to the forest adjoining Chidiyapur area and strangulated her to death when she tried to scream and later violated her body. The girl's parents work as labourers in a nearby poultry farm where the accused was security guard. The victim's family belongs to the Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh. Sonu was arrested soon after the girl's body was recovered from the forest on Saturday morning. "During the interrogation, Sonu confessed to his crime," Khanduri said. --IANS